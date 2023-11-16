Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock gains in trading today

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹89.48 and closed at ₹88.82. The stock reached a high of ₹92.5 and a low of ₹89.04. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,705.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 915,249 shares.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.29. There has been a 0.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.72.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.74%
|3 Months
|16.65%
|6 Months
|46.21%
|YTD
|-2.26%
|1 Year
|-8.53%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.43, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a total trading volume of 915,249 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹88.82.
