Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plunge in trading session

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) opened at ₹93 and closed at ₹92.91 in the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹93.57 and a low of ₹89.45 during the day. The market capitalization of TTML is ₹17,729.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. On the BSE, a total of 1,384,836 shares of TTML were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.