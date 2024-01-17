Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plunge in trading session

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) opened at ₹93 and closed at ₹92.91 in the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹93.57 and a low of ₹89.45 during the day. The market capitalization of TTML is ₹17,729.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. On the BSE, a total of 1,384,836 shares of TTML were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90.69. The percent change in the stock price is -2.39% and the net change is -2.22. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.39% and the decrease in value is 2.22.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,384,836. The closing price for the day was ₹92.91.
