Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plunge in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 92.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.69 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) opened at 93 and closed at 92.91 in the last trading day. The stock had a high of 93.57 and a low of 89.45 during the day. The market capitalization of TTML is 17,729.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. On the BSE, a total of 1,384,836 shares of TTML were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.69, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹92.91

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.69. The percent change in the stock price is -2.39% and the net change is -2.22. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.39% and the decrease in value is 2.22.

17 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,384,836. The closing price for the day was 92.91.

