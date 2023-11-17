Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹90.6 and closed at ₹90.57 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹92.17 and a low of ₹89.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹17,586.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 328,161 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST
