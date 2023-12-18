Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.99 and closed at ₹91.66. The stock had a high of ₹93.34 and a low of ₹90.76. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,815.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 353,009 shares.

