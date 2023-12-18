Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.99 and closed at ₹91.66. The stock had a high of ₹93.34 and a low of ₹90.76. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,815.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 353,009 shares.
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of ₹92.24 and a high price of ₹95.95.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹94.8. The stock has experienced a 4.03 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 3.67.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|3 Months
|-19.83%
|6 Months
|16.93%
|YTD
|-1.73%
|1 Year
|-7.65%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.13, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -0.53. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and has dropped by 0.53 points.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, there were 353,009 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹91.66.
