Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 4.03 %. The stock closed at 91.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 91.99 and closed at 91.66. The stock had a high of 93.34 and a low of 90.76. The market capitalization of the company is 17,815.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 353,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of 92.24 and a high price of 95.95.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹94.8, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹91.13

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 94.8. The stock has experienced a 4.03 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 3.67.

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.51%
3 Months-19.83%
6 Months16.93%
YTD-1.73%
1 Year-7.65%
18 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.13, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹91.66

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 91.13, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -0.53. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and has dropped by 0.53 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, there were 353,009 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 91.66.

