Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees gains in trading today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the last day was ₹89.71, and it closed at ₹90.69. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹90.16, while the lowest was ₹88.31. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,320.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 916,321 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the stock price is ₹89.83 with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.23. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.39% and the net change is 1.23.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 916,321 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹90.69.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!