Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 88.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.83 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the last day was 89.71, and it closed at 90.69. The highest price it reached during the day was 90.16, while the lowest was 88.31. The market capitalization of the company is 17,320.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 916,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.83, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹88.6

The current data of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the stock price is 89.83 with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.23. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.39% and the net change is 1.23.

18 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹90.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 916,321 shares. The closing price for the stock was 90.69.

