Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 92.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.81 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 92.78 and closed at 92.48 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 93.35, while the low was 90.36. The market capitalization stands at 17752.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 400,722 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.48 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 400,722 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 92.48.

