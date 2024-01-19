Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees upward trend in trading

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw the open price at ₹88.6 and close price at ₹88.6. The stock had a high of ₹90.2 and a low of ₹85.71. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,379.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 751,843 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.73, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 751,843 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹88.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!