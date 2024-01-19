Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 89.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw the open price at 88.6 and close price at 88.6. The stock had a high of 90.2 and a low of 85.71. The market capitalization of the company is 17,379.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 751,843 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹89.27

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.73, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

19 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹88.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 751,843 shares. The closing price for the stock was 88.6.

