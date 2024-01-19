Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees upward trend in trading

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw the open price at ₹88.6 and close price at ₹88.6. The stock had a high of ₹90.2 and a low of ₹85.71. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,379.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 751,843 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.