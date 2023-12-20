Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹97.95 and closed at ₹97.6. The stock reached a high of ₹98.3 and a low of ₹94. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,485.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹109.1 and the 52-week low was ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,033,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.