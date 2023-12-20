Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -3.11 %. The stock closed at 97.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.56 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 97.95 and closed at 97.6. The stock reached a high of 98.3 and a low of 94. The market capitalization of the company is 18,485.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 109.1 and the 52-week low was 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,033,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹97.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a total volume of 1,033,090 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 97.6 per share.

