Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹90.96 and closed at ₹90.81 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹93.25 and the low was ₹90.93. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,995.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 700,947 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.