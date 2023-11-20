Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 89.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 89.6 and closed at 89.96, with a high of 91.25 and a low of 88.59. The market capitalization is 17,379.31 crore. The 52-week high is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 408,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a volume of 408,450 shares and closed at a price of 89.96.

