Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹89.6 and closed at ₹89.96, with a high of ₹91.25 and a low of ₹88.59. The market capitalization is ₹17,379.31 crore. The 52-week high is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 408,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.