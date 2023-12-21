Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹95.01 and closed at ₹94.56 in the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹95.75 and a low of ₹88.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,480.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 795,163 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90.5. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.08, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock reached a low price of ₹87.07 and a high price of ₹91.34 on the current day.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹89.99 with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the value has risen by 0.57.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|-17.25%
|6 Months
|21.91%
|YTD
|-3.72%
|1 Year
|-4.85%
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has declined by 5.44%, resulting in a net change of -5.14. The current price of the stock is ₹89.42.
On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 795,163 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹94.56.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!