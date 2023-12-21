Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 89.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 95.01 and closed at 94.56 in the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 95.75 and a low of 88.75. The market capitalization of the company is 17,480.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 795,163 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.5, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹89.42

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.5. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.08, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

21 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock reached a low price of 87.07 and a high price of 91.34 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.99, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹89.42

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 89.99 with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the value has risen by 0.57.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months-17.25%
6 Months21.91%
YTD-3.72%
1 Year-4.85%
21 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.42, down -5.44% from yesterday's ₹94.56

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has declined by 5.44%, resulting in a net change of -5.14. The current price of the stock is 89.42.

21 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹94.56 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 795,163 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 94.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.