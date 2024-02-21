Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plummets Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 92.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.19 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 92.47 and closed at 92.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 92.73 and the low was 90.7. The market capitalization stands at 17826.99 crores, with a 52-week high of 109.1 and a low of 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 542,863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.19, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹92.05

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 91.19 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -0.86. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 542,863 and the closing price was 92.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!