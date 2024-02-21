Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plummets Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92.47 and closed at ₹92.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹92.73 and the low was ₹90.7. The market capitalization stands at 17826.99 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹109.1 and a low of ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 542,863 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at ₹91.19 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -0.86. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 542,863 and the closing price was ₹92.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!