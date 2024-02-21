Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plummets Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92.47 and closed at ₹92.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹92.73 and the low was ₹90.7. The market capitalization stands at 17826.99 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹109.1 and a low of ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 542,863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.