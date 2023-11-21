Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 87.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.94 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 89.2 and closed at 88.9. The highest price recorded during the day was 89.99, while the lowest price was 87.5. The market capitalization of the company is 17,201.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 236,283 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price NSE Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹87.94, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹87.99

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 87.94. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.05.

21 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vodafone Idea13.91-0.25-1.7715.075.767713.45
Tata Communications1726.13.350.191956.851157.149193.85
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra87.93-0.06-0.07109.149.817189.68
Tanla Platforms937.1529.353.231317.7506.112595.33
Route Mobile1551.852.450.161759.51131.09690.25
21 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low of 87.89 and a high of 89 today.

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.48, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹87.99

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 88.48, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.49.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months15.41%
6 Months44.3%
YTD-5.18%
1 Year-13.18%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹87.99, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹88.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 87.99, with a percent change of -1.02%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.02%. The net change in the stock price is -0.91, meaning it has decreased by 0.91.

21 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹88.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 236,283. The closing price for the stock was 88.9.

