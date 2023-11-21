Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹89.2 and closed at ₹88.9. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹89.99, while the lowest price was ₹87.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,201.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 236,283 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is ₹87.94. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vodafone Idea
|13.91
|-0.25
|-1.77
|15.07
|5.7
|67713.45
|Tata Communications
|1726.1
|3.35
|0.19
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49193.85
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|87.93
|-0.06
|-0.07
|109.1
|49.8
|17189.68
|Tanla Platforms
|937.15
|29.35
|3.23
|1317.7
|506.1
|12595.33
|Route Mobile
|1551.85
|2.45
|0.16
|1759.5
|1131.0
|9690.25
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low of ₹87.89 and a high of ₹89 today.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at ₹88.48, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.49.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|15.41%
|6 Months
|44.3%
|YTD
|-5.18%
|1 Year
|-13.18%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹87.99, with a percent change of -1.02%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.02%. The net change in the stock price is -0.91, meaning it has decreased by 0.91.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 236,283. The closing price for the stock was ₹88.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!