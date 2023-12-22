Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹88.77 and closed at ₹89.42. The stock had a high of ₹91.34 and a low of ₹87.07. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,498.56 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 943,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.