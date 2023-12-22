Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 89.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.51 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 88.77 and closed at 89.42. The stock had a high of 91.34 and a low of 87.07. The market capitalization of the company is 17,498.56 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 943,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.51, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹89.42

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 89.51. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.09.

22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.42 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 943,715 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 89.42.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.