Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.85 and closed at ₹91.19. The stock reached a high of ₹92.05 and a low of ₹88.44 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹17,365.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹109.1 and the 52-week low was ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 590,793 shares.

