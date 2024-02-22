Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 91.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.83 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 91.85 and closed at 91.19. The stock reached a high of 92.05 and a low of 88.44 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 17,365.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 109.1 and the 52-week low was 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 590,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.79%
3 Months-5.8%
6 Months7.82%
YTD-3.0%
1 Year48.91%
22 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.83, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹91.19

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 88.83 with a percent decrease of -2.59 and a net change of -2.36. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 590,793 with a closing price of 91.19.

