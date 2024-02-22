Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.85 and closed at ₹91.19. The stock reached a high of ₹92.05 and a low of ₹88.44 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹17,365.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹109.1 and the 52-week low was ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 590,793 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|-5.8%
|6 Months
|7.82%
|YTD
|-3.0%
|1 Year
|48.91%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at ₹88.83 with a percent decrease of -2.59 and a net change of -2.36. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 590,793 with a closing price of ₹91.19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!