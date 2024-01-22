Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹89.07 and closed at ₹89.44. The stock had a high of ₹92.5 and a low of ₹89.07. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,469.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹109.1 and the 52-week low was ₹49.8. The stock had a volume of 1,228,689 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vodafone Idea
|15.02
|-0.06
|-0.4
|18.42
|5.7
|73116.89
|Tata Communications
|1739.7
|1.6
|0.09
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49581.45
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|89.36
|-0.08
|-0.09
|109.1
|49.8
|17469.23
|Tanla Platforms
|1178.05
|0.4
|0.03
|1317.7
|506.1
|15833.03
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|443.7
|56.9
|14.71
|395.8
|96.2
|14240.04
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of ₹89.07 and a high price of ₹92.50.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹89.36, with a net change of -0.08 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vodafone Idea
|15.02
|-0.06
|-0.4
|18.42
|5.7
|73116.89
|Tata Communications
|1739.7
|1.6
|0.09
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49581.45
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|89.36
|-0.08
|-0.09
|109.1
|49.8
|17469.23
|Tanla Platforms
|1178.05
|0.4
|0.03
|1317.7
|506.1
|15833.03
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|443.7
|56.9
|14.71
|395.8
|96.2
|14240.04
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹89.36, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock reached a low of ₹89.07 and a high of ₹92.50 on the current day.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates
TATA TELESERVICES MAHARASHTRA
TATA TELESERVICES MAHARASHTRA
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44
The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the stock price is ₹89.36. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.08, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.64%
|3 Months
|-12.54%
|6 Months
|8.17%
|YTD
|-2.51%
|1 Year
|3.53%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44
The current data of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is ₹89.36. There has been a -0.09 percent change, with a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.44 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,228,689 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹89.44.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!