Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹89.07 and closed at ₹89.44. The stock had a high of ₹92.5 and a low of ₹89.07. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,469.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹109.1 and the 52-week low was ₹49.8. The stock had a volume of 1,228,689 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vodafone Idea
|15.02
|-0.06
|-0.4
|18.42
|5.7
|73116.89
|Tata Communications
|1739.7
|1.6
|0.09
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49581.45
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|89.36
|-0.08
|-0.09
|109.1
|49.8
|17469.23
|Tanla Platforms
|1178.05
|0.4
|0.03
|1317.7
|506.1
|15833.03
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|443.7
|56.9
|14.71
|395.8
|96.2
|14240.04
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of ₹89.07 and a high price of ₹92.50.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹89.36, with a net change of -0.08 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.64%
|3 Months
|-12.54%
|6 Months
|8.17%
|YTD
|-2.51%
|1 Year
|3.53%
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,228,689 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹89.44.
