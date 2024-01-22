Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 89.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.36 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 89.07 and closed at 89.44. The stock had a high of 92.5 and a low of 89.07. The market capitalization of the company is 17,469.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 109.1 and the 52-week low was 49.8. The stock had a volume of 1,228,689 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vodafone Idea15.02-0.06-0.418.425.773116.89
Tata Communications1739.71.60.091956.851157.149581.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra89.36-0.08-0.09109.149.817469.23
Tanla Platforms1178.050.40.031317.7506.115833.03
Railtel Corporation Of India443.756.914.71395.896.214240.04
22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of 89.07 and a high price of 92.50.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 89.36, with a net change of -0.08 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vodafone Idea15.02-0.06-0.418.425.773116.89
Tata Communications1739.71.60.091956.851157.149581.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra89.36-0.08-0.09109.149.817469.23
Tanla Platforms1178.050.40.031317.7506.115833.03
Railtel Corporation Of India443.756.914.71395.896.214240.04
22 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 89.36, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock reached a low of 89.07 and a high of 92.50 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the stock price is 89.36. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.08, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.64%
3 Months-12.54%
6 Months8.17%
YTD-2.51%
1 Year3.53%
22 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.36, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹89.44

The current data of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 89.36. There has been a -0.09 percent change, with a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,228,689 shares. The closing price for the stock was 89.44.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.