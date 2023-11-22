Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹88.1 and closed at ₹87.99. The stock had a high of ₹89 and a low of ₹87.11. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,095.84 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 445,540 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
