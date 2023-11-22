Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 87.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 88.1 and closed at 87.99. The stock had a high of 89 and a low of 87.11. The market capitalization of the company is 17,095.84 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 445,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹87.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 445,540. The closing price of the shares was 87.99.

