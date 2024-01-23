 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Soars | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:38:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.55 3.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.50 -1.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 817.45 -0.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,442.00 -2.48%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Soars
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Soars

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 89.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.26 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 89.49 and closed at 89.36. The stock reached a high of 90.57 and a low of 89.49. The market capitalization of the company is 17,658.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:37:39 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vodafone Idea14.78-0.24-1.618.425.771948.58
Tata Communications1729.0-10.7-0.621956.851157.149276.5
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra91.442.082.33109.149.817875.86
Tanla Platforms1150.25-27.8-2.361317.7506.115459.4
Railtel Corporation Of India394.25-49.45-11.14395.896.212413.9
23 Jan 2024, 11:18:47 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock today was 89.49 and the high price was 93.1.

23 Jan 2024, 11:08:12 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price NSE Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.26, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹89.36

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 91.26. It has experienced a percent change of 2.13, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.9, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.

23 Jan 2024, 10:42:34 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vodafone Idea14.68-0.34-2.2618.425.771461.78
Tata Communications1725.45-14.25-0.821956.851157.149175.33
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra90.721.361.52109.149.817735.1
Tanla Platforms1146.35-31.7-2.691317.7506.115406.99
Railtel Corporation Of India396.45-47.25-10.65395.896.212413.9
23 Jan 2024, 10:24:59 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock's low price today was 89.49 and the high price was 93.10.

23 Jan 2024, 10:21:34 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.51, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹89.36

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is currently at 91.51. There has been a percent change of 2.41, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:52:44 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:43:41 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price NSE Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.02, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹89.36

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently 92.02. It has experienced a percent change of 2.98, representing a net change of 2.66.

23 Jan 2024, 09:43:18 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.77%
3 Months-12.17%
6 Months8.23%
YTD-2.45%
1 Year5.61%
23 Jan 2024, 09:16:55 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 18,607 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 89.36.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App