Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Soars

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹89.49 and closed at ₹89.36. The stock reached a high of ₹90.57 and a low of ₹89.49. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,658.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,607 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vodafone Idea
|14.78
|-0.24
|-1.6
|18.42
|5.7
|71948.58
|Tata Communications
|1729.0
|-10.7
|-0.62
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49276.5
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|91.44
|2.08
|2.33
|109.1
|49.8
|17875.86
|Tanla Platforms
|1150.25
|-27.8
|-2.36
|1317.7
|506.1
|15459.4
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|394.25
|-49.45
|-11.14
|395.8
|96.2
|12413.9
The low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock today was ₹89.49 and the high price was ₹93.1.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.26. It has experienced a percent change of 2.13, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.9, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.77%
|3 Months
|-12.17%
|6 Months
|8.23%
|YTD
|-2.45%
|1 Year
|5.61%
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 18,607 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹89.36.
