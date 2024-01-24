Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 89.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.23 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had an open price of 89.49 and a close price of 89.36 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 93.1 and a low of 86.15. The market capitalization is 17,052.83 crore. The 52-week high is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 950,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹87.23, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹89.36

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 87.23. It has experienced a percentage change of -2.38, resulting in a net change of -2.13.

24 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 950,391. The closing price for the stock was 89.36.

