Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plummet in trading today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had an open price of ₹89.49 and a close price of ₹89.36 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹93.1 and a low of ₹86.15. The market capitalization is ₹17,052.83 crore. The 52-week high is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 950,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.