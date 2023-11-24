Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 88.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.37 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

On the last day, the open price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was 86.01 and the close price was 85.77. The stock had a high of 91.47 and a low of 86.01. The market cap of the company is 17,299.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 788,252 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.37, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹88.49

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.37, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 1.88. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

24 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.67%
3 Months6.28%
6 Months44.34%
YTD-4.53%
1 Year-10.87%
24 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.61, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹88.49

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 88.61, with a 0.14% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.12.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹85.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 788,252. The closing price for the stock was 85.77.

