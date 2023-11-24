Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

On the last day, the open price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was ₹86.01 and the close price was ₹85.77. The stock had a high of ₹91.47 and a low of ₹86.01. The market cap of the company is ₹17,299.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 788,252 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90.37, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 1.88. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|6.28%
|6 Months
|44.34%
|YTD
|-4.53%
|1 Year
|-10.87%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹88.61, with a 0.14% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.12.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 788,252. The closing price for the stock was ₹85.77.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!