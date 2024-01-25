Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 89.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was 87.3, while the closing price was 87.23. The stock reached a high of 91.52 and a low of 86.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17,582.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 641,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months-7.45%
6 Months9.04%
YTD-1.91%
1 Year8.44%
25 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.25, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹89.94

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 91.25. There has been a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 1.31.

25 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹87.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 641,390 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 87.23.

