Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees upward trend in trading

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was ₹87.3, while the closing price was ₹87.23. The stock reached a high of ₹91.52 and a low of ₹86.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,582.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 641,390 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|-7.45%
|6 Months
|9.04%
|YTD
|-1.91%
|1 Year
|8.44%
The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is ₹91.25. There has been a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 1.31.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 641,390 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹87.23.
