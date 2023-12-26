Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Faces Downturn in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 91.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.47 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 90.59 and closed at 89.51 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 93.45 and a low of 90.51. The market capitalization of the company is 17,961.88 crore. The 52-week high is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 935,113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.47, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹91.88

The current data of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the stock price is 91.47 with a percent change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.45% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.41, indicating a decrease of 0.41 rupees.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months-14.25%
6 Months25.43%
YTD-0.81%
1 Year5.38%
26 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.01, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹91.88

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 92.01. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.13.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 935,113 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 89.51.

