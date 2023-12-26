Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Faces Downturn in Trading

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹90.59 and closed at ₹89.51 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹93.45 and a low of ₹90.51. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,961.88 crore. The 52-week high is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 935,113 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the stock price is ₹91.47 with a percent change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.45% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.41, indicating a decrease of 0.41 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.93%
|3 Months
|-14.25%
|6 Months
|25.43%
|YTD
|-0.81%
|1 Year
|5.38%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹92.01. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.13.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 935,113 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹89.51.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!