Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 89.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened and closed at 89.94 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 93.25 and a low of 89.72 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17,770.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,488 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.85%
3 Months-4.99%
6 Months13.82%
YTD-0.71%
1 Year12.21%
26 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.9, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹89.94

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.96, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 1,517,488 shares. The closing price for the day was 89.94.

