Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened and closed at ₹89.94 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹93.25 and a low of ₹89.72 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,770.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,488 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.85%
|3 Months
|-4.99%
|6 Months
|13.82%
|YTD
|-0.71%
|1 Year
|12.21%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.96, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 1,517,488 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹89.94.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!