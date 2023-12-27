Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plummet on the market

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92.01 and closed at ₹91.88. The stock had a high of ₹92.39 and a low of ₹89.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,654.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 227,819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.