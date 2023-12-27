Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plummet on the market

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92.01 and closed at ₹91.88. The stock had a high of ₹92.39 and a low of ₹89.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,654.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 227,819 shares.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90.31, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -1.57. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the net change is a decrease of 1.57.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, a total of 227,819 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹91.88.
