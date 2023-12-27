Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plummet on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 91.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.31 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 92.01 and closed at 91.88. The stock had a high of 92.39 and a low of 89.85. The market capitalization of the company is 17,654.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 227,819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.31, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹91.88

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.31, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -1.57. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the net change is a decrease of 1.57.

27 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, a total of 227,819 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 91.88.

