Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 89.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.51 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 90.11 and closed at 89.89 on the last day. The high for the day was 91.05, while the low was 88.75. The market capitalization stood at 17498.56 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 282215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.15%
3 Months-9.27%
6 Months-2.57%
YTD-2.78%
1 Year54.82%
27 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.51, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹89.89

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently trading at 89.51 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -0.38.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 282,215 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 89.89.

