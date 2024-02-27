Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹90.11 and closed at ₹89.89 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹91.05, while the low was ₹88.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹17498.56 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 282215 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.15%
|3 Months
|-9.27%
|6 Months
|-2.57%
|YTD
|-2.78%
|1 Year
|54.82%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently trading at ₹89.51 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -0.38.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 282,215 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹89.89.
