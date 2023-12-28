Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares plummet in trading today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was ₹90.99, while the close price was ₹90.31. The stock reached a high of ₹93.93 and a low of ₹90.49. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,973.61 crore. The 52-week high is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 800,517 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is ₹90.9, while the high price is ₹92.75.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.4, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% and the value has decreased by 0.54.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|-12.4%
|6 Months
|28.56%
|YTD
|-0.75%
|1 Year
|5.44%
The current price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is ₹91.94. It has experienced a 1.8% percent change, with a net change of 1.63.
On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 800,517 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹90.31.
