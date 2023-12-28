Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 91.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was 90.99, while the close price was 90.31. The stock reached a high of 93.93 and a low of 90.49. The market capitalization of the company is 17,973.61 crore. The 52-week high is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 800,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is 90.9, while the high price is 92.75.

28 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.4, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹91.94

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 91.4, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% and the value has decreased by 0.54.

28 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months-12.4%
6 Months28.56%
YTD-0.75%
1 Year5.44%
28 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.94, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹90.31

The current price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is 91.94. It has experienced a 1.8% percent change, with a net change of 1.63.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹90.31 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 800,517 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 90.31.

