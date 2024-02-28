Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 89.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 88.63 and closed at 89.51 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 91.64, and the low was 88.4. The market capitalization stood at 17,428.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 710,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume was 710,541 shares with a closing price of 89.51.

