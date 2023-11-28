Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 88.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.03 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 88.61 and closed at 88.49 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 91.8, while the low was 88.61. The company's market capitalization stands at 17,404.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 109.1 and 49.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 571,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹88.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 571,897. The closing price for the stock was 88.49.

