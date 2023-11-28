Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹88.61 and closed at ₹88.49 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹91.8, while the low was ₹88.61. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,404.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 571,897 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST
