Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92.54 and closed at ₹91.94. The stock had a high of ₹92.75 and a low of ₹90.72. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,805.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. On the BSE, there were 282,928 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.