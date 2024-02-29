Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹89.1 and closed at ₹89.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹89.44, and the low was ₹86.11. The market capitalization stood at ₹16943.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹109.1 and ₹49.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 754,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.