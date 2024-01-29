Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹89.94 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹93.25 and a low of ₹89.72. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,770.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,517,488 shares.

