Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 89.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 89.94 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 93.25 and a low of 89.72. The market capitalization of the company is 17,770.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,517,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price NSE Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.94 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 1,517,488 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 89.94.

