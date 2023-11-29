Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra hit with negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 89.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 89.89 and closed at 89.03. The stock had a high of 89.89 and a low of 88. The market capitalization of the company is 17,232.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 561,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of 88.37 and a high price of 89.49 for the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.15, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹89.03

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 88.15. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.88, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.28%
3 Months-1.77%
6 Months42.83%
YTD-4.91%
1 Year-11.62%
29 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.15, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹89.03

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 88.15, with a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.88, which means the stock has decreased by 0.88.

29 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 561,576. The closing price for the day was 89.03.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.