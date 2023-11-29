Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra hit with negative trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹89.89 and closed at ₹89.03. The stock had a high of ₹89.89 and a low of ₹88. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,232.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 561,576 shares.
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of ₹88.37 and a high price of ₹89.49 for the current day.
The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is ₹88.15. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.88, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.28%
|3 Months
|-1.77%
|6 Months
|42.83%
|YTD
|-4.91%
|1 Year
|-11.62%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at ₹88.15, with a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.88, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.88.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 561,576. The closing price for the day was ₹89.03.
