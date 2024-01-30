Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 90.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.16 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 91.16 and closed at 90.9. The stock reached a high of 92.84 and a low of 89.52. The company has a market capitalization of 17,639.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 579,010 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra reached a low of 89.4 and a high of 91.03 during the current day's trading session.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.16, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹90.23

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.16. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.07.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months-6.2%
6 Months14.03%
YTD-1.58%
1 Year16.16%
30 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.23, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹90.9

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price is currently at 90.23. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.74%, resulting in a net change of -0.67.

30 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹90.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 579,010 shares, with a closing price of 90.9.

