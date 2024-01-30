Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet on the Market

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.16 and closed at ₹90.9. The stock reached a high of ₹92.84 and a low of ₹89.52. The company has a market capitalization of ₹17,639.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 579,010 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra reached a low of ₹89.4 and a high of ₹91.03 during the current day's trading session.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90.16. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.07.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|-6.2%
|6 Months
|14.03%
|YTD
|-1.58%
|1 Year
|16.16%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price is currently at ₹90.23. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.74%, resulting in a net change of -0.67.
On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 579,010 shares, with a closing price of ₹90.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!