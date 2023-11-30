Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 93.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.49 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 88.5 and closed at 88.15. The stock reached a high of 93.97 and a low of 87.72. The market capitalization of the company is 18,268.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,334,575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹94.49, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹93.45

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 94.49. It has experienced a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.04, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra reached a low of 92.75 and a high of 96 on the current day.

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹95.14, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹93.45

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently valued at 95.14. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, resulting in a net change of 1.69.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.86%
3 Months2.73%
6 Months52.07%
YTD0.75%
1 Year-5.75%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹94.11, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹93.45

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 94.11 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹88.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a volume of 1,334,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 88.15.

