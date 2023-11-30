Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹88.5 and closed at ₹88.15. The stock reached a high of ₹93.97 and a low of ₹87.72. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,268.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,334,575 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹94.49. It has experienced a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.04, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra reached a low of ₹92.75 and a high of ₹96 on the current day.
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently valued at ₹95.14. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, resulting in a net change of 1.69.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.86%
|3 Months
|2.73%
|6 Months
|52.07%
|YTD
|0.75%
|1 Year
|-5.75%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹94.11 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a volume of 1,334,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹88.15.
