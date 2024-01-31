Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Plunges in Stock Market Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) saw its stock open at ₹90.53 and close at ₹90.23 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹91.03 and a low of ₹88.2 during the day. The market capitalization of TTML is currently at ₹17,306.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹109.1, while its 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 756,534 shares on the BSE.

