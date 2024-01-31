Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Plunges in Stock Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 90.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.53 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) saw its stock open at 90.53 and close at 90.23 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 91.03 and a low of 88.2 during the day. The market capitalization of TTML is currently at 17,306.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 109.1, while its 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 756,534 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.53, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹90.23

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 88.53. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.7.

31 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹90.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 756,534. The closing price for the day was 90.23.

