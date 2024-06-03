Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Trend

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹74.37 and closed at ₹73.89 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹74.91, while the low was ₹73.22. The market capitalization stands at 14613.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the low is ₹60.61. The BSE volume for the day was 181363 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra touched a high of 76.53 & a low of 75.77 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|76.53
|Support 1
|75.77
|Resistance 2
|76.91
|Support 2
|75.39
|Resistance 3
|77.29
|Support 3
|75.01
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates:
TATA TELESERVICES MAHARASHTRA
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock price increased by 2.02% to reach ₹76.09, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Tanla Platforms are also experiencing growth. The overall market performance is positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 2.76% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Vodafone Idea
|15.83
|0.57
|3.74
|18.42
|6.98
|79339.68
|Tata Communications
|1814.5
|37.05
|2.08
|2085.0
|1267.7
|51713.25
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.09
|1.51
|2.02
|109.1
|60.61
|14875.05
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|425.75
|12.55
|3.04
|491.15
|116.15
|13663.95
|Tanla Platforms
|919.6
|1.55
|0.17
|1317.7
|725.3
|12364.93
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹76.2, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹74.58
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹75.33 & second resistance of ₹76.02 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹77.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹77.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 2.20% and is currently trading at ₹76.22. Over the past year, the price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares has risen by 17.02% to ₹76.22. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|-14.8%
|6 Months
|-20.72%
|YTD
|-18.6%
|1 Year
|17.02%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.33
|Support 1
|73.58
|Resistance 2
|76.02
|Support 2
|72.52
|Resistance 3
|77.08
|Support 3
|71.83
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2100 k
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹73.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.91 & ₹73.22 yesterday to end at ₹73.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend