LIVE UPDATES

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Trend

8 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 74.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 74.37 and closed at 73.89 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 74.91, while the low was 73.22. The market capitalization stands at 14613.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the low is 60.61. The BSE volume for the day was 181363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:37:55 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra touched a high of 76.53 & a low of 75.77 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 176.53Support 175.77
Resistance 276.91Support 275.39
Resistance 377.29Support 375.01
03 Jun 2024, 10:12:43 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:56:24 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock price increased by 2.02% to reach 76.09, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Tanla Platforms are also experiencing growth. The overall market performance is positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 2.76% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Vodafone Idea15.830.573.7418.426.9879339.68
Tata Communications1814.537.052.082085.01267.751713.25
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.091.512.02109.160.6114875.05
Railtel Corporation Of India425.7512.553.04491.15116.1513663.95
Tanla Platforms919.61.550.171317.7725.312364.93
03 Jun 2024, 09:31:02 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹76.2, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹74.58

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has surpassed the first resistance of 75.33 & second resistance of 76.02 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 77.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 77.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17:54 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 2.20% and is currently trading at 76.22. Over the past year, the price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares has risen by 17.02% to 76.22. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months-14.8%
6 Months-20.72%
YTD-18.6%
1 Year17.02%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.33Support 173.58
Resistance 276.02Support 272.52
Resistance 377.08Support 371.83
03 Jun 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2100 k

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01:45 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹73.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.91 & 73.22 yesterday to end at 73.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

