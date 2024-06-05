Explore
Wed Jun 05 2024 10:46:07
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 752.40 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.35 1.61%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 432.35 4.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 322.05 -2.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 910.95 0.75%
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 2.7 %. The stock closed at 68.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 70.18 and closed at 68.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 71.79, while the low was 68.35. The market capitalization stands at 13,811.56 crore. The 52-week high and low are 109.1 and 62.83, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 127,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:46:22 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 59.33% higher than yesterday

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra by 10 AM is 59.33% higher than yesterday, while the price has increased by 3.21% to 71. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra touched a high of 73.54 & a low of 72.29 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 173.78Support 172.53
Resistance 274.29Support 271.79
Resistance 375.03Support 371.28
05 Jun 2024, 10:14:22 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:58:23 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock price increased by 0.68% to reach 69.26, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Railtel Corporation Of India and Tanla Platforms are declining, whereas Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.4% and down by -0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Vodafone Idea13.40.171.2818.427.0367160.56
Tata Communications1676.8512.30.742085.01361.0547790.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra69.260.470.68109.162.8313539.83
Railtel Corporation Of India341.5-22.95-6.3491.15117.510960.05
Tanla Platforms840.7-20.05-2.331317.7775.0511304.04
05 Jun 2024, 09:31:45 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹68.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 71.79 & 68.35 yesterday to end at 68.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

