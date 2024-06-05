Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹70.18 and closed at ₹68.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹71.79, while the low was ₹68.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,811.56 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹109.1 and ₹62.83, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 127,180 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra by 10 AM is 59.33% higher than yesterday, while the price has increased by 3.21% to ₹71. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra touched a high of 73.54 & a low of 72.29 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|73.78
|Support 1
|72.53
|Resistance 2
|74.29
|Support 2
|71.79
|Resistance 3
|75.03
|Support 3
|71.28
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock price increased by 0.68% to reach ₹69.26, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Railtel Corporation Of India and Tanla Platforms are declining, whereas Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.4% and down by -0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Vodafone Idea
|13.4
|0.17
|1.28
|18.42
|7.03
|67160.56
|Tata Communications
|1676.85
|12.3
|0.74
|2085.0
|1361.05
|47790.23
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|69.26
|0.47
|0.68
|109.1
|62.83
|13539.83
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|341.5
|-22.95
|-6.3
|491.15
|117.5
|10960.05
|Tanla Platforms
|840.7
|-20.05
|-2.33
|1317.7
|775.05
|11304.04
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹71.79 & ₹68.35 yesterday to end at ₹68.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend