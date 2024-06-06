Explore
Thu Jun 06 2024 09:56:31
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 71.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.78 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 70.18 and closed at 68.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 72.64, and the low was 68.35. The market capitalization stands at 13983.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 109.1 and a 52-week low of 62.83. The BSE trading volume for the day was 659,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:53:40 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock has increased by 3.08% to reach 73.73, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Tanla Platforms. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.63% and 0.61% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Vodafone Idea15.190.332.2218.427.0376132.01
Tata Communications1760.311.30.652085.01361.0550168.55
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra73.732.23.08109.162.8314413.68
Railtel Corporation Of India383.4527.47.7491.15117.512306.38
Tanla Platforms904.1535.64.11317.7775.0512157.19
06 Jun 2024, 09:30:12 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹73.78, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹71.53

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has surpassed the first resistance of 73.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 75.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 75.02 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 1.92% and is currently trading at 72.90. Over the past year, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares have risen by 13.22% to reach 72.90. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 21.66% to 22,620.35 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months-14.56%
6 Months-23.04%
YTD-21.99%
1 Year13.22%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 173.23Support 169.03
Resistance 275.02Support 266.62
Resistance 377.43Support 364.83
06 Jun 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2101 k

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 659 k.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹68.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72.64 & 68.35 yesterday to end at 68.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

