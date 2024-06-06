Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Gains in Trading Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹70.18 and closed at ₹68.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹72.64, and the low was ₹68.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹13983.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹109.1 and a 52-week low of ₹62.83. The BSE trading volume for the day was 659,465 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock has increased by 3.08% to reach ₹73.73, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Tanla Platforms. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.63% and 0.61% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Vodafone Idea
|15.19
|0.33
|2.22
|18.42
|7.03
|76132.01
|Tata Communications
|1760.3
|11.3
|0.65
|2085.0
|1361.05
|50168.55
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|73.73
|2.2
|3.08
|109.1
|62.83
|14413.68
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|383.45
|27.4
|7.7
|491.15
|117.5
|12306.38
|Tanla Platforms
|904.15
|35.6
|4.1
|1317.7
|775.05
|12157.19
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹73.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹75.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹75.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 1.92% and is currently trading at ₹72.90. Over the past year, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares have risen by 13.22% to reach ₹72.90. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 21.66% to 22,620.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-14.56%
|6 Months
|-23.04%
|YTD
|-21.99%
|1 Year
|13.22%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|73.23
|Support 1
|69.03
|Resistance 2
|75.02
|Support 2
|66.62
|Resistance 3
|77.43
|Support 3
|64.83
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 659 k.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72.64 & ₹68.35 yesterday to end at ₹68.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend