Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹75.63 and closed at ₹74.31, with a high of ₹75.63 and a low of ₹73.63 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 14650.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹109.1 and the 52-week low was ₹62.83. The BSE trading volume for the day was 121,396 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of ₹73.63 and a high of ₹75.63.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 75.14 and 74.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 74.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 75.14.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|74.16
|10 Days
|75.73
|20 Days
|76.52
|50 Days
|78.10
|100 Days
|84.50
|300 Days
|87.88
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.63 & ₹73.63 yesterday to end at ₹74.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend