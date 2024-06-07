Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 74.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.94 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 75.63 and closed at 74.31, with a high of 75.63 and a low of 73.63 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 14650.23 crore. The 52-week high was 109.1 and the 52-week low was 62.83. The BSE trading volume for the day was 121,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of 73.63 and a high of 75.63.

07 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 75.14 and 74.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 74.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 75.14.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

07 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days74.16
10 Days75.73
20 Days76.52
50 Days78.10
100 Days84.50
300 Days87.88
07 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹74.31 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 75.63 & 73.63 yesterday to end at 74.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.