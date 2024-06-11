Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹74.94 and closed at ₹74.49 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹75.12 and the low was ₹74.45. The market capitalization stands at 14622.86 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹109.1 and ₹65.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹76.79, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹74.49
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹75.66 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹76.79. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹76.79 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock price increased by 2.98% to reach ₹76.71, outperforming its peers. While Vodafone Idea's stock is declining, Tata Communications, Tanla Platforms, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Vodafone Idea
|15.66
|-0.15
|-0.95
|18.42
|7.18
|78487.64
|Tata Communications
|1899.1
|37.95
|2.04
|2085.0
|1446.6
|54124.35
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.71
|2.22
|2.98
|109.1
|65.29
|14996.25
|Tanla Platforms
|918.8
|3.5
|0.38
|1317.7
|782.0
|12354.17
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|414.5
|30.25
|7.87
|491.15
|123.05
|13302.9
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 38.90% higher than yesterday
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has seen a 38.90% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at ₹75.72, reflecting a 1.65% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra touched a high of 74.95 & a low of 74.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|74.87
|Support 1
|74.32
|Resistance 2
|75.19
|Support 2
|74.09
|Resistance 3
|75.42
|Support 3
|73.77
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live:
TATA TELESERVICES MAHARASHTRA
TATA TELESERVICES MAHARASHTRA
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹74.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.12 & ₹74.45 yesterday to end at ₹74.49. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend