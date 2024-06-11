Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:26 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 74.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.79 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 74.94 and closed at 74.49 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 75.12 and the low was 74.45. The market capitalization stands at 14622.86 crore. The 52-week high and low are 109.1 and 65.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹76.79, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹74.49

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has surpassed the first resistance of 75.66 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 76.79. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 76.79 then there can be further positive price movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:17 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock price increased by 2.98% to reach 76.71, outperforming its peers. While Vodafone Idea's stock is declining, Tata Communications, Tanla Platforms, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Vodafone Idea15.66-0.15-0.9518.427.1878487.64
Tata Communications1899.137.952.042085.01446.654124.35
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.712.222.98109.165.2914996.25
Tanla Platforms918.83.50.381317.7782.012354.17
Railtel Corporation Of India414.530.257.87491.15123.0513302.9
11 Jun 2024, 10:45 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 38.90% higher than yesterday

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has seen a 38.90% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at 75.72, reflecting a 1.65% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra touched a high of 74.95 & a low of 74.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 174.87Support 174.32
Resistance 275.19Support 274.09
Resistance 375.42Support 373.77
11 Jun 2024, 10:16 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw a 0.28% increase in its share price, reaching 74.7. Among its peers, there is a mixed trend. While Vodafone Idea is declining, Tata Communications, Tanla Platforms, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing growth. The overall market performance is slightly negative, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recording -0.11% and 0.06% changes, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Vodafone Idea15.72-0.09-0.5718.427.1878788.36
Tata Communications1873.6512.50.672085.01446.653399.03
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra74.70.210.28109.165.2914603.31
Tanla Platforms918.93.60.391317.7782.012355.52
Railtel Corporation Of India394.610.352.69491.15123.0512664.23
11 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹74.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 75.12 & 74.45 yesterday to end at 74.49. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

