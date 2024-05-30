Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 75.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.62 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 75.45 and closed at 75.14 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 75.78 and the low was 74.49. The market cap stands at 14587.67 cr. The 52-week high and low are 109.1 and 60.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 271,713 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.47Support 174.17
Resistance 276.28Support 273.68
Resistance 376.77Support 372.87
30 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra volume yesterday was 1962 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2141 k

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1690 k & BSE volume was 271 k.

30 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹75.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 75.78 & 74.49 yesterday to end at 75.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

