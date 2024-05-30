Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹75.45 and closed at ₹75.14 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹75.78 and the low was ₹74.49. The market cap stands at 14587.67 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹109.1 and ₹60.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 271,713 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.47
|Support 1
|74.17
|Resistance 2
|76.28
|Support 2
|73.68
|Resistance 3
|76.77
|Support 3
|72.87
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1690 k & BSE volume was 271 k.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.78 & ₹74.49 yesterday to end at ₹75.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend