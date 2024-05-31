Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 73.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.28 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a slight decrease in its open price from 74.95 to close at 74.62 on the last trading day. The stock's high was at 75.01 and low at 73.57. With a market capitalization of 14411.73 crore, the 52-week high and low were 109.1 and 60.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 205,970 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹74.28, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹73.89

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price is at 74.28 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 73.18 and 74.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 73.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 74.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 74.26. Over the past year, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares have gained 20.26% to reach 74.26. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.03%
3 Months-17.08%
6 Months-22.37%
YTD-19.37%
1 Year20.26%
31 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 174.78Support 173.18
Resistance 275.77Support 272.57
Resistance 376.38Support 371.58
31 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra volume yesterday was 1857 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2101 k

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1651 k & BSE volume was 205 k.

31 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹74.62 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 75.01 & 73.57 yesterday to end at 74.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

