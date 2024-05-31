Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Surges in Trading Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a slight decrease in its open price from ₹74.95 to close at ₹74.62 on the last trading day. The stock's high was at ₹75.01 and low at ₹73.57. With a market capitalization of ₹14411.73 crore, the 52-week high and low were ₹109.1 and ₹60.61 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 205,970 shares traded.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price is at ₹74.28 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹73.18 and ₹74.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹73.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 74.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹74.26. Over the past year, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra shares have gained 20.26% to reach ₹74.26. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.03%
|3 Months
|-17.08%
|6 Months
|-22.37%
|YTD
|-19.37%
|1 Year
|20.26%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|74.78
|Support 1
|73.18
|Resistance 2
|75.77
|Support 2
|72.57
|Resistance 3
|76.38
|Support 3
|71.58
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1651 k & BSE volume was 205 k.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.01 & ₹73.57 yesterday to end at ₹74.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend