Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tatva Chintan Pharma stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1341.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1340.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tatva Chintan Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Stock Price Today

Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at 1356.9 and closed at 1341.15. The stock reached a high of 1407 and a low of 1329.8. The market capitalization of the company is 3136.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2103.8 and the 52-week low is 1310. The BSE volume for the day was 10,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Live :Tatva Chintan Pharma closed at ₹1341.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tatva Chintan Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,211. The closing price for the day was 1,341.15.

