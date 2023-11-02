Tatva Chintan Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Tatva Chintan Pharma Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1470 and closed at ₹1479.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1489.95 and a low of ₹1445.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3391.85 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2500 and the 52-week low is ₹1440. The BSE volume for the day was 2079 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tatva Chintan Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹1450, which represents a decrease of 2.01%. The net change is -29.8, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a downward trend.
On the last day, Tatva Chintan Pharma had a trading volume of 2079 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
