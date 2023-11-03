Tatva Chintan Pharma Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Tatva Chintan Pharma opened at ₹1460.05 and closed at ₹1450. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1474.2, while the lowest price was ₹1425. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3373.02 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹2500 and ₹1440, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.